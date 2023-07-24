English
    LKP Finance Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 19.09 crore, up 2727.68% Y-o-Y

    July 24, 2023 / 12:50 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for LKP Finance are:

    Net Sales at Rs 19.09 crore in June 2023 up 2727.68% from Rs. 0.68 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.08 crore in June 2023 up 263.42% from Rs. 8.00 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.26 crore in June 2023 up 322.71% from Rs. 7.75 crore in June 2022.

    LKP Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 10.41 in June 2023 from Rs. 6.37 in June 2022.

    LKP Finance shares closed at 81.13 on July 21, 2023 (BSE) and has given -9.35% returns over the last 6 months and 0.72% over the last 12 months.

    LKP Finance
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations18.85-0.834.17
    Other Operating Income0.240.19-3.50
    Total Income From Operations19.09-0.640.68
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.030.651.26
    Depreciation0.010.020.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies--0.632.00
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.831.005.16
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.23-2.95-7.75
    Other Income0.030.01--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.25-2.93-7.75
    Interest1.110.760.72
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax16.15-3.69-8.48
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax16.15-3.69-8.48
    Tax3.07-0.61-0.47
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities13.08-3.08-8.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period13.08-3.08-8.00
    Equity Share Capital12.5712.5712.57
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.41-2.45-6.37
    Diluted EPS10.41-2.45-6.37
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.41-2.45-6.37
    Diluted EPS10.41-2.45-6.37
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

