    LKP Finance Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.83 crore, up 138.81% Y-o-Y

    January 25, 2023 / 09:11 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for LKP Finance are:

    Net Sales at Rs 10.83 crore in December 2022 up 138.81% from Rs. 4.54 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.64 crore in December 2022 up 200.27% from Rs. 6.62 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.07 crore in December 2022 up 237.38% from Rs. 7.33 crore in December 2021.

    LKP Finance
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations6.5312.044.12
    Other Operating Income4.309.570.41
    Total Income From Operations10.8321.614.54
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.450.932.09
    Depreciation0.010.010.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.05--0.88
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.320.579.06
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.0020.10-7.49
    Other Income0.06--0.16
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.0620.10-7.34
    Interest1.100.850.27
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax8.9619.25-7.61
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax8.9619.25-7.61
    Tax2.320.78-0.99
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.6418.47-6.62
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.6418.47-6.62
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates6.6418.47-6.62
    Equity Share Capital12.5712.5712.57
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.2814.69-5.27
    Diluted EPS5.2814.69-5.27
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.2814.69-5.27
    Diluted EPS5.2814.69-5.27
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
