Libas Consumer Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 5.42 crore, up 377.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.42 crore in June 2021 up 377.59% from Rs. 1.13 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.63 crore in June 2021 up 112.51% from Rs. 5.03 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.58 crore in June 2021 up 1216.67% from Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2020.

Libas Consumer EPS has increased to Rs. 0.51 in June 2021 from Rs. 4.11 in June 2020.