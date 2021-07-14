Libas Consumer Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 5.42 crore, up 377.59% Y-o-Y
July 14, 2021 / 10:01 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Libas Consumer Products are:
Net Sales at Rs 5.42 crore in June 2021 up 377.59% from Rs. 1.13 crore in June 2020.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.63 crore in June 2021 up 112.51% from Rs. 5.03 crore in June 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.58 crore in June 2021 up 1216.67% from Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2020.
Libas Consumer EPS has increased to Rs. 0.51 in June 2021 from Rs. 4.11 in June 2020.
|Libas Consumer Products
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'21
|Mar'21
|Jun'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|5.42
|15.80
|1.13
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|5.42
|15.80
|1.13
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3.64
|14.30
|1.04
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.07
|0.22
|0.11
|Depreciation
|0.30
|0.37
|0.30
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.12
|0.13
|0.11
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.28
|0.77
|-0.43
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.15
|0.25
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.28
|0.92
|-0.18
|Interest
|0.48
|0.54
|0.65
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.80
|0.38
|-0.83
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-4.21
|P/L Before Tax
|0.80
|0.38
|-5.03
|Tax
|0.18
|-0.01
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.63
|0.39
|-5.03
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.63
|0.39
|-5.03
|Equity Share Capital
|12.25
|12.25
|12.25
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.51
|0.32
|-4.11
|Diluted EPS
|0.51
|0.32
|-4.11
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.51
|0.32
|-4.11
|Diluted EPS
|0.51
|0.32
|-4.11
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited