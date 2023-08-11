English
    LGB Forge Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 28.55 crore, up 1.86% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 03:28 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for LGB Forge are:

    Net Sales at Rs 28.55 crore in June 2023 up 1.86% from Rs. 28.03 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.68 crore in June 2023 down 257.35% from Rs. 0.75 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.79 crore in June 2023 down 171.17% from Rs. 1.11 crore in June 2022.

    LGB Forge shares closed at 9.20 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.15% returns over the last 6 months and -10.68% over the last 12 months.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations28.5532.3928.03
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations28.5532.3928.03
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials14.9016.4613.46
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.26-0.150.03
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.906.195.60
    Depreciation1.181.221.38
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.9710.077.98
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.15-1.41-0.42
    Other Income0.180.400.15
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.97-1.01-0.27
    Interest0.710.660.48
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.68-1.66-0.75
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-2.68-1.66-0.75
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.68-1.66-0.75
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.68-1.66-0.75
    Equity Share Capital23.8223.8223.82
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.11-0.07-0.03
    Diluted EPS-0.11-0.07-0.03
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.11-0.07-0.03
    Diluted EPS-0.11-0.07-0.03
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

