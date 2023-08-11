LGB Forge Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 28.55 crore, up 1.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 28.55 crore in June 2023 up 1.86% from Rs. 28.03 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.68 crore in June 2023 down 257.35% from Rs. 0.75 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.79 crore in June 2023 down 171.17% from Rs. 1.11 crore in June 2022.

LGB Forge shares closed at 9.20 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.15% returns over the last 6 months and -10.68% over the last 12 months.