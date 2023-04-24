Le Lavoir Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.63 crore, up 318.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.63 crore in March 2023 up 318.66% from Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2023 up 883.88% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.42 crore in March 2023 up 740% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022.

Le Lavoir EPS has increased to Rs. 0.83 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.08 in March 2022.

Le Lavoir shares closed at 64.32 on April 21, 2023 (BSE) and has given 118.40% returns over the last 6 months and 55.93% over the last 12 months.