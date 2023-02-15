Lancer Containe Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 136.07 crore, down 12.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 136.07 crore in December 2022 down 12.04% from Rs. 154.69 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.03 crore in December 2022 up 12.74% from Rs. 8.01 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.65 crore in December 2022 up 42.19% from Rs. 13.82 crore in December 2021.

Lancer Containe EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.50 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.66 in December 2021.

Lancer Containe shares closed at 179.10 on February 14, 2023 (NSE)