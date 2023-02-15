English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Lancer Containe Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 136.07 crore, down 12.04% Y-o-Y

    February 15, 2023 / 10:15 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lancer Containers Lines are:

    Net Sales at Rs 136.07 crore in December 2022 down 12.04% from Rs. 154.69 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.03 crore in December 2022 up 12.74% from Rs. 8.01 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.65 crore in December 2022 up 42.19% from Rs. 13.82 crore in December 2021.

    Lancer Containe EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.50 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.66 in December 2021.

    Lancer Containe shares closed at 179.10 on February 14, 2023 (NSE)

    Lancer Containers Lines
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations136.07195.70154.69
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations136.07195.70154.69
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials114.02170.01136.27
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.11---1.02
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.222.753.22
    Depreciation4.373.842.25
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.252.532.69
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.3316.5711.28
    Other Income1.951.920.29
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.2818.5011.57
    Interest3.922.850.52
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax11.3615.6511.05
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax11.3615.6511.05
    Tax2.323.433.04
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.0312.228.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.0312.228.01
    Equity Share Capital30.1430.1430.14
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.504.052.66
    Diluted EPS1.503.352.66
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.504.052.66
    Diluted EPS1.503.352.66
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Lancer Containe #Lancer Containers Lines #Results #Shipping
    first published: Feb 15, 2023 10:11 am