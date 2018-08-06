App
Last Updated : Aug 06, 2018 06:13 PM IST

Lakshmi Vilas standalone Jun-2018 NII at Rs 130.20 crore

Standalone Net Interest Income (NII) for the quarter was Rs 130.20 crore and net loss was Rs 123.87 crore.

 
 
Lakshmi Vilas Bank has reported its results for the quarter ended Jun-2018.
For the quarter ended Jun 2017 the Standalone Net Interest Income (NII) was Rs 217.7275 crore and net profit was Rs 66.12 crore..
Lakshmi Vilas shares closed at 100.15 on August 03, 2018 (NSE) and has given -22.66% returns over the last 6 months and -39.01% over the last 12 months.
Lakshmi Vilas Bank
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills 555.91 514.15 612.84
(b) Income on Investment 169.24 183.02 151.66
(c) Int. on balances With RBI 0.76 1.15 5.07
(d) Others 1.08 4.31 0.38
Other Income 60.51 38.28 157.30
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended 596.79 582.16 552.23
Employees Cost 97.19 114.92 85.88
Other Expenses 86.77 113.08 90.02
Depreciation -- -- --
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies 6.76 -69.25 199.13
Provisions And Contingencies 161.53 921.42 112.01
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -154.77 -990.66 87.12
Tax -30.90 -368.41 21.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -123.87 -622.25 66.12
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -123.87 -622.25 66.12
Equity Share Capital 256.05 255.99 191.81
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 1,904.42 1,904.42 1,775.40
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt. -- -- --
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I -- -- --
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II -- -- 11.78
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -4.84 -24.65 3.45
Diluted EPS -4.82 -24.52 3.42
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -4.84 -24.65 3.45
Diluted EPS -4.82 -24.52 3.42
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA 2,804.72 2,694.21 878.16
ii) Net NPA 1,478.09 1,457.89 653.64
i) % of Gross NPA 10.73 9.98 3.78
ii) % of Net NPA 5.96 5.66 2.84
Return on Assets % -1.25 -6.22 0.74
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Aug 6, 2018 06:05 pm

#Banks - Private Sector #Lakshmi Vilas #Lakshmi Vilas Bank #Results

