Lakshmi Vilas standalone Jun-2018 NII at Rs 130.20 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Interest Earned (a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills 555.91 514.15 612.84 (b) Income on Investment 169.24 183.02 151.66 (c) Int. on balances With RBI 0.76 1.15 5.07 (d) Others 1.08 4.31 0.38 Other Income 60.51 38.28 157.30 EXPENDITURE Interest Expended 596.79 582.16 552.23 Employees Cost 97.19 114.92 85.88 Other Expenses 86.77 113.08 90.02 Depreciation -- -- -- Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies 6.76 -69.25 199.13 Provisions And Contingencies 161.53 921.42 112.01 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -154.77 -990.66 87.12 Tax -30.90 -368.41 21.00 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -123.87 -622.25 66.12 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -123.87 -622.25 66.12 Equity Share Capital 256.05 255.99 191.81 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 1,904.42 1,904.42 1,775.40 Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- ANALYTICAL RATIOS a) % of Share by Govt. -- -- -- b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I -- -- -- c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II -- -- 11.78 EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -4.84 -24.65 3.45 Diluted EPS -4.82 -24.52 3.42 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -4.84 -24.65 3.45 Diluted EPS -4.82 -24.52 3.42 NPA Ratios : i) Gross NPA 2,804.72 2,694.21 878.16 ii) Net NPA 1,478.09 1,457.89 653.64 i) % of Gross NPA 10.73 9.98 3.78 ii) % of Net NPA 5.96 5.66 2.84 Return on Assets % -1.25 -6.22 0.74 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited