Lakshmi Mills Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 44.85 crore, down 43.76% Y-o-Y
February 04, 2023 / 02:09 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lakshmi Mills Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 44.85 crore in December 2022 down 43.76% from Rs. 79.75 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.92 crore in December 2022 down 160.16% from Rs. 6.51 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.59 crore in December 2022 down 119.59% from Rs. 13.22 crore in December 2021.
|Lakshmi Mills Company
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|44.85
|57.17
|79.75
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|44.85
|57.17
|79.75
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|23.28
|21.19
|45.45
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|5.11
|6.88
|11.81
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.88
|12.04
|-17.63
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|8.47
|8.68
|10.32
|Depreciation
|2.13
|1.89
|1.94
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|12.01
|11.60
|17.08
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.26
|-5.11
|10.79
|Other Income
|0.55
|2.50
|0.49
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.72
|-2.61
|11.28
|Interest
|1.51
|1.98
|2.61
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-6.22
|-4.59
|8.67
|Exceptional Items
|0.96
|--
|-0.31
|P/L Before Tax
|-5.26
|-4.59
|8.36
|Tax
|-1.35
|-1.48
|1.85
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.92
|-3.11
|6.51
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.92
|-3.11
|6.51
|Equity Share Capital
|6.96
|6.96
|6.96
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-56.31
|-44.77
|93.60
|Diluted EPS
|-56.31
|-44.77
|93.60
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-56.31
|-44.77
|93.60
|Diluted EPS
|-56.31
|-44.77
|93.60
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited