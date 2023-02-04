English
    Lakshmi Mills Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 44.85 crore, down 43.76% Y-o-Y

    February 04, 2023 / 02:09 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lakshmi Mills Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 44.85 crore in December 2022 down 43.76% from Rs. 79.75 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.92 crore in December 2022 down 160.16% from Rs. 6.51 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.59 crore in December 2022 down 119.59% from Rs. 13.22 crore in December 2021.

    Lakshmi Mills Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations44.8557.1779.75
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations44.8557.1779.75
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials23.2821.1945.45
    Purchase of Traded Goods5.116.8811.81
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.8812.04-17.63
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.478.6810.32
    Depreciation2.131.891.94
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses12.0111.6017.08
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-5.26-5.1110.79
    Other Income0.552.500.49
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.72-2.6111.28
    Interest1.511.982.61
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-6.22-4.598.67
    Exceptional Items0.96---0.31
    P/L Before Tax-5.26-4.598.36
    Tax-1.35-1.481.85
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-3.92-3.116.51
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-3.92-3.116.51
    Equity Share Capital6.966.966.96
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-56.31-44.7793.60
    Diluted EPS-56.31-44.7793.60
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-56.31-44.7793.60
    Diluted EPS-56.31-44.7793.60
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited