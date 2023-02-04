Lakshmi Mills Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 44.85 crore, down 43.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 44.85 crore in December 2022 down 43.76% from Rs. 79.75 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.92 crore in December 2022 down 160.16% from Rs. 6.51 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.59 crore in December 2022 down 119.59% from Rs. 13.22 crore in December 2021.

Lakshmi Mills shares closed at 2,356.45 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)