Lakshmi Elec Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 27.99 crore, down 28.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 27.99 crore in March 2020 down 28.59% from Rs. 39.19 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.49 crore in March 2020 down 121.31% from Rs. 2.30 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2020 down 99.25% from Rs. 2.67 crore in March 2019.

Lakshmi Elec shares closed at 228.55 on June 03, 2020 (BSE) and has given -24.12% returns over the last 6 months and -52.60% over the last 12 months.