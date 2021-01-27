Lakshmi Elec Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 38.71 crore, up 75.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 38.71 crore in December 2020 up 75.47% from Rs. 22.06 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2020 up 108.25% from Rs. 1.06 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.78 crore in December 2020 up 1129.63% from Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2019.

Lakshmi Elec EPS has increased to Rs. 0.36 in December 2020 from Rs. 4.32 in December 2019.

Lakshmi Elec shares closed at 301.00 on January 25, 2021 (BSE) and has given 38.55% returns over the last 6 months and -12.51% over the last 12 months.