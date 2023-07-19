English
    KSolves Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 23.79 crore, up 44.06% Y-o-Y

    July 19, 2023 / 10:49 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for KSolves India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 23.79 crore in June 2023 up 44.06% from Rs. 16.51 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.59 crore in June 2023 up 47.28% from Rs. 5.15 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.27 crore in June 2023 up 44.04% from Rs. 7.13 crore in June 2022.

    KSolves EPS has increased to Rs. 6.40 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.35 in June 2022.

    KSolves shares closed at 1,089.80 on July 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 149.81% returns over the last 6 months and 173.96% over the last 12 months.

    KSolves India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations23.7922.7416.51
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations23.7922.7416.51
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost10.3010.117.48
    Depreciation0.140.130.15
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.293.352.02
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.069.166.86
    Other Income0.070.430.11
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.139.586.98
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax10.139.586.98
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax10.139.586.98
    Tax2.542.251.82
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.597.345.15
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.597.345.15
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates7.597.345.15
    Equity Share Capital11.8611.8611.86
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves18.10--10.09
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.406.194.35
    Diluted EPS6.406.194.35
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.406.194.35
    Diluted EPS6.406.194.35
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 19, 2023 10:41 am

