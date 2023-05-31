Kshitij Polylin Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 9.61 crore, down 23.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.61 crore in March 2023 down 23.07% from Rs. 12.50 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2023 up 101.49% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.93 crore in March 2023 down 22.5% from Rs. 1.20 crore in March 2022.

Kshitij Polylin EPS has increased to Rs. 0.28 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.03 in March 2022.

Kshitij Polylin shares closed at 10.90 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -72.89% returns over the last 6 months and 81.67% over the last 12 months.