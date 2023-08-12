English
    Kshitij Polylin Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 14.22 crore, up 98.56% Y-o-Y

    August 12, 2023 / 11:07 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kshitij Polyline are:

    Net Sales at Rs 14.22 crore in June 2023 up 98.56% from Rs. 7.16 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.70 crore in June 2023 down 1064.82% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2023 down 82.5% from Rs. 0.80 crore in June 2022.

    Kshitij Polylin shares closed at 6.00 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given -81.87% returns over the last 6 months and -41.58% over the last 12 months.

    Kshitij Polyline
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23
    Net Sales/Income from operations14.229.61
    Other Operating Income----
    Total Income From Operations14.229.61
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials12.166.26
    Purchase of Traded Goods----
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.030.34
    Power & Fuel0.250.30
    Employees Cost1.421.32
    Depreciation0.230.29
    Excise Duty----
    Admin. And Selling Expenses----
    R & D Expenses----
    Provisions And Contingencies----
    Exp. Capitalised----
    Other Expenses0.590.51
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.390.60
    Other Income0.310.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.090.64
    Interest0.590.27
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.680.38
    Exceptional Items----
    P/L Before Tax-0.680.38
    Tax0.020.09
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.700.29
    Prior Year Adjustments----
    Extra Ordinary Items----
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.700.29
    Minority Interest----
    Share Of P/L Of Associates----
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.700.29
    Equity Share Capital10.1310.13
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves8.858.74
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)----
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.010.06
    Diluted EPS-0.010.06
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.010.06
    Diluted EPS-0.010.06
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)----
    Share Holding (%)----
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Kshitij Polylin #Kshitij Polyline #Results
    first published: Aug 12, 2023 11:00 am

