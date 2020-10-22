172@29@17@101!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|kpit-tech-standalone-september-2020-net-sales-at-rs-190-68-crore-down-36-43-y-o-y-5996831.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 22, 2020 09:37 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

KPIT Tech Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 190.68 crore, down 36.43% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for KPIT Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 190.68 crore in September 2020 down 36.43% from Rs. 299.93 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.90 crore in September 2020 down 68.67% from Rs. 85.84 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.67 crore in September 2020 down 55.55% from Rs. 116.25 crore in September 2019.

KPIT Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.00 in September 2020 from Rs. 3.20 in September 2019.

KPIT Tech shares closed at 111.50 on October 21, 2020 (NSE) and has given 132.53% returns over the last 6 months and 12.97% over the last 12 months.

KPIT Technologies
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations190.68178.06299.93
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations190.68178.06299.93
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials----0.08
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost109.02109.35141.43
Depreciation23.9422.7821.28
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses32.6626.8245.22
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax25.0619.1191.92
Other Income2.67--3.06
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax27.7319.1194.97
Interest2.133.074.77
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax25.6016.0390.21
Exceptional Items3.20----
P/L Before Tax28.8016.0390.21
Tax1.901.454.37
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities26.9014.5885.84
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period26.9014.5885.84
Equity Share Capital268.96268.90268.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.000.543.20
Diluted EPS1.000.543.18
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.000.543.20
Diluted EPS1.000.543.18
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Oct 22, 2020 09:22 am

tags #Earnings First-Cut #KPIT Tech #KPIT Technologies #Results

