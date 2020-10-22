KPIT Tech Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 190.68 crore, down 36.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 190.68 crore in September 2020 down 36.43% from Rs. 299.93 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.90 crore in September 2020 down 68.67% from Rs. 85.84 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.67 crore in September 2020 down 55.55% from Rs. 116.25 crore in September 2019.

KPIT Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.00 in September 2020 from Rs. 3.20 in September 2019.

KPIT Tech shares closed at 111.50 on October 21, 2020 (NSE) and has given 132.53% returns over the last 6 months and 12.97% over the last 12 months.