    Kotak Mahindra Bank Q2 Result | Profit, net interest income grow 27% YoY

    The standalone profit increased to Rs 2,581 crore during the quarter, up from Rs 2,032 crore in the year-ago period

    Sunil Shankar Matkar
    October 22, 2022 / 02:30 PM IST
    Private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank on October 22 reported a 27 percent growth in standalone profit after tax as well as net interest income for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

    The standalone profit increased to Rs 2,581 crore during the quarter, up from Rs 2,032 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal, the bank said in its BSE filing.

    Net interest income, the difference between interest earned and interest expended, climbed to Rs 5,099 crore, against Rs 4,021 crore in the year-ago period, with net interest margin expanding by 72 bps YoY to 5.17 percent for Q2FY23.

    (This is a developing story, check back for more)
    first published: Oct 22, 2022 02:30 pm
