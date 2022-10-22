RBL Bank Q2 Result | Profit jumps over 6 times to Rs 202 crore on low base

live bse live

Midcap private sector lender RBL Bank on October 22 reported a standalone profit of Rs 201.55 crore for the September quarter of FY23, growing 6.5 times from the year-ago period on low base. The profit in Q2FY22 was hit by higher provisions for bad loans, while the growth was almost flat sequentially.

The lender's net interest income (NII) grew 16 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,064 crore during the July-September, with net interest margin rising 49 bps YoY to 4.55 percent, the bank told exchanges. The sequential growth in net interest income was 3.6 percent and NIM expanded 19 bps.

The bank reported 12 percent year-on-year credit growth at Rs 62,942 crore during the quarter, while deposits increased by 5 percent to Rs 79,404 crore.

There was a considerable decline in provisions and contingencies at Rs 241 crore, a YoY drop of 26 percent and 3 percent on a sequential basis.

The bank also reported a decline in other income or non-interest income, which slipped 2 percent on-year and 5 percent sequentially to Rs 583 crore in the September FY23 quarter.