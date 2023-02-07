English
    Kolte-Patil Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 262.41 crore, up 353.45% Y-o-Y

    February 07, 2023 / 11:32 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kolte-Patil Developers are:Net Sales at Rs 262.41 crore in December 2022 up 353.45% from Rs. 57.87 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 45.05 crore in December 2022 down 151.11% from Rs. 17.94 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 45.70 crore in December 2022 down 556.61% from Rs. 6.96 crore in December 2021.Kolte-Patil shares closed at 268.95 on February 06, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.05% returns over the last 6 months and -12.55% over the last 12 months.
    Kolte-Patil Developers
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations262.4140.3857.87
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations262.4140.3857.87
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials277.85--43.33
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost15.1115.6312.53
    Depreciation2.632.481.97
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses19.7137.9713.43
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-52.89-15.70-13.39
    Other Income4.565.184.46
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-48.33-10.52-8.93
    Interest10.009.7411.91
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-58.33-20.26-20.84
    Exceptional Items-----3.35
    P/L Before Tax-58.33-20.26-24.19
    Tax-13.28-6.64-6.25
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-45.05-13.62-17.94
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-45.05-13.62-17.94
    Equity Share Capital76.0076.0076.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-5.93-1.79-2.36
    Diluted EPS-5.93-1.79-2.36
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-5.93-1.79-2.36
    Diluted EPS-5.93-1.79-2.36
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited