    Kiran Vyapar Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.48 crore, down 55.15% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 08:27 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kiran Vyapar are:

    Net Sales at Rs 21.48 crore in December 2022 down 55.15% from Rs. 47.88 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.97 crore in December 2022 down 21.36% from Rs. 26.66 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.06 crore in December 2022 down 55.64% from Rs. 36.20 crore in December 2021.

    Kiran Vyapar EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.88 in December 2022 from Rs. 9.90 in December 2021.

    Kiran Vyapar shares closed at 146.00 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 7.27% returns over the last 6 months and 2.28% over the last 12 months.

    Kiran Vyapar
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations21.4222.3647.46
    Other Operating Income0.060.000.42
    Total Income From Operations21.4822.3647.88
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.010.005.73
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.01-0.010.20
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.851.951.93
    Depreciation0.060.060.55
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies-0.020.010.04
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.711.914.30
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.8818.4335.13
    Other Income0.120.170.51
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.0018.6035.65
    Interest1.821.491.22
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax14.1817.1134.43
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax14.1817.1134.43
    Tax-1.637.648.94
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities15.819.4825.49
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period15.819.4825.49
    Minority Interest-0.290.37-0.05
    Share Of P/L Of Associates5.446.991.21
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates20.9716.8326.66
    Equity Share Capital26.9826.9826.98
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.886.109.90
    Diluted EPS7.886.109.90
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.883.519.90
    Diluted EPS7.886.109.90
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

