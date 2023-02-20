Kiran Vyapar Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.48 crore, down 55.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.48 crore in December 2022 down 55.15% from Rs. 47.88 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.97 crore in December 2022 down 21.36% from Rs. 26.66 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.06 crore in December 2022 down 55.64% from Rs. 36.20 crore in December 2021.

Kiran Vyapar EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.88 in December 2022 from Rs. 9.90 in December 2021.

Kiran Vyapar shares closed at 146.00 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 7.27% returns over the last 6 months and 2.28% over the last 12 months.