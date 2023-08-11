Kerala Ayur Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 15.86 crore, up 23.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.86 crore in June 2023 up 23.67% from Rs. 12.83 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2023 up 225.78% from Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.86 crore in June 2023 up 66.07% from Rs. 1.12 crore in June 2022.

Kerala Ayur EPS has increased to Rs. 0.26 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.14 in June 2022.

Kerala Ayur shares closed at 122.50 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 20.16% returns over the last 6 months and 64.98% over the last 12 months.