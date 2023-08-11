English
    Kerala Ayur Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 15.86 crore, up 23.67% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 12:55 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kerala Ayurveda are:

    Net Sales at Rs 15.86 crore in June 2023 up 23.67% from Rs. 12.83 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2023 up 225.78% from Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.86 crore in June 2023 up 66.07% from Rs. 1.12 crore in June 2022.

    Kerala Ayur EPS has increased to Rs. 0.26 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.14 in June 2022.

    Kerala Ayur shares closed at 122.50 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 20.16% returns over the last 6 months and 64.98% over the last 12 months.

    Kerala Ayurveda
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations15.8615.0912.83
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations15.8615.0912.83
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials4.665.113.60
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.16--0.21
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.21-0.42-0.19
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.052.733.62
    Depreciation0.190.120.17
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.425.594.49
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.611.980.94
    Other Income0.060.020.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.671.990.95
    Interest1.401.221.17
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.270.78-0.22
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.270.78-0.22
    Tax0.07-1.27-0.05
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.212.04-0.16
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.212.04-0.16
    Equity Share Capital10.5610.5610.56
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.262.00-0.14
    Diluted EPS0.262.00-0.14
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.262.00-0.14
    Diluted EPS0.262.00-0.14
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Aug 11, 2023 12:44 pm

