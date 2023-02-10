English
    KCP Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 550.87 crore, up 8.05% Y-o-Y

    February 10, 2023 / 04:26 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for KCP are:

    Net Sales at Rs 550.87 crore in December 2022 up 8.05% from Rs. 509.81 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.40 crore in December 2022 down 106.32% from Rs. 22.08 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.84 crore in December 2022 down 62.87% from Rs. 61.51 crore in December 2021.

    KCP
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations550.87538.48509.81
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations550.87538.48509.81
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials101.5671.7578.28
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks98.39116.0669.20
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost32.2127.3329.44
    Depreciation23.0021.4321.70
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses316.47304.29272.99
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-20.76-2.3738.20
    Other Income20.605.331.61
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.162.9539.81
    Interest8.9610.818.21
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-9.12-7.8531.61
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-9.12-7.8531.61
    Tax2.86-11.866.27
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-11.984.0125.34
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-11.984.0125.34
    Minority Interest10.07-8.85-2.69
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.51-0.29-0.57
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-1.40-5.1322.08
    Equity Share Capital12.8912.8912.89
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.780.201.71
    Diluted EPS-0.780.201.71
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.780.201.71
    Diluted EPS-0.780.201.71
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
