KCP Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 550.87 crore, up 8.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 550.87 crore in December 2022 up 8.05% from Rs. 509.81 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.40 crore in December 2022 down 106.32% from Rs. 22.08 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.84 crore in December 2022 down 62.87% from Rs. 61.51 crore in December 2021.

KCP shares closed at 102.10 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -3.95% returns over the last 6 months and -25.31% over the last 12 months.