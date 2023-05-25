Kaya Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 92.60 crore, up 10.92% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 92.60 100.00 83.49 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 92.60 100.00 83.49 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 2.34 2.22 2.99 Purchase of Traded Goods 1.08 0.61 0.17 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.69 0.57 -0.45 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 35.57 44.07 36.45 Depreciation 15.52 15.24 17.10 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 79.06 50.39 65.67 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -40.28 -13.10 -38.44 Other Income 0.90 1.60 1.34 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -39.39 -11.50 -37.10 Interest 16.99 6.27 4.25 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -56.37 -17.77 -41.35 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -56.37 -17.77 -41.35 Tax -- -- -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -56.37 -17.77 -41.35 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -56.37 -17.77 -41.35 Minority Interest 0.00 -0.01 -0.16 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates -56.37 -17.79 -41.51 Equity Share Capital 13.06 13.06 13.06 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -43.15 -13.61 -31.77 Diluted EPS -43.15 -13.61 -31.77 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -43.15 -13.61 -31.77 Diluted EPS -43.15 -13.61 -31.77 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited