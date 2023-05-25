Kaya Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 92.60 crore, up 10.92% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kaya are:Net Sales at Rs 92.60 crore in March 2023 up 10.92% from Rs. 83.49 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 56.37 crore in March 2023 down 35.81% from Rs. 41.51 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 23.87 crore in March 2023 down 19.35% from Rs. 20.00 crore in March 2022.
|Kaya shares closed at 337.30 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given 6.76% returns over the last 6 months and 3.99% over the last 12 months.
|Kaya
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|92.60
|100.00
|83.49
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|92.60
|100.00
|83.49
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.34
|2.22
|2.99
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.08
|0.61
|0.17
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.69
|0.57
|-0.45
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|35.57
|44.07
|36.45
|Depreciation
|15.52
|15.24
|17.10
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|79.06
|50.39
|65.67
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-40.28
|-13.10
|-38.44
|Other Income
|0.90
|1.60
|1.34
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-39.39
|-11.50
|-37.10
|Interest
|16.99
|6.27
|4.25
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-56.37
|-17.77
|-41.35
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-56.37
|-17.77
|-41.35
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-56.37
|-17.77
|-41.35
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-56.37
|-17.77
|-41.35
|Minority Interest
|0.00
|-0.01
|-0.16
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-56.37
|-17.79
|-41.51
|Equity Share Capital
|13.06
|13.06
|13.06
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-43.15
|-13.61
|-31.77
|Diluted EPS
|-43.15
|-13.61
|-31.77
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-43.15
|-13.61
|-31.77
|Diluted EPS
|-43.15
|-13.61
|-31.77
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited