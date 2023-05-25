English
    Kaya Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 92.60 crore, up 10.92% Y-o-Y

    May 25, 2023 / 02:24 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kaya are:Net Sales at Rs 92.60 crore in March 2023 up 10.92% from Rs. 83.49 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 56.37 crore in March 2023 down 35.81% from Rs. 41.51 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 23.87 crore in March 2023 down 19.35% from Rs. 20.00 crore in March 2022.Kaya shares closed at 337.30 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given 6.76% returns over the last 6 months and 3.99% over the last 12 months.
    Kaya
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations92.60100.0083.49
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations92.60100.0083.49
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.342.222.99
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.080.610.17
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.690.57-0.45
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost35.5744.0736.45
    Depreciation15.5215.2417.10
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses79.0650.3965.67
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-40.28-13.10-38.44
    Other Income0.901.601.34
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-39.39-11.50-37.10
    Interest16.996.274.25
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-56.37-17.77-41.35
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-56.37-17.77-41.35
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-56.37-17.77-41.35
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-56.37-17.77-41.35
    Minority Interest0.00-0.01-0.16
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-56.37-17.79-41.51
    Equity Share Capital13.0613.0613.06
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-43.15-13.61-31.77
    Diluted EPS-43.15-13.61-31.77
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-43.15-13.61-31.77
    Diluted EPS-43.15-13.61-31.77
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

