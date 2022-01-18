Kapashi Com Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore, up 101.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore in December 2021 up 101.98% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.13 crore in December 2021 up 1233.07% from Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.68 crore in December 2021 up 8833.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2020.

Kapashi Com EPS has increased to Rs. 4.26 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.75 in December 2020.

Kapashi Com shares closed at 58.35 on January 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given 0.52% returns over the last 6 months