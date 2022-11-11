Kalpataru Power Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,798.00 crore, up 7.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,798.00 crore in September 2022 up 7.02% from Rs. 3,549.00 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 86.00 crore in September 2022 up 3.61% from Rs. 83.00 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 359.00 crore in September 2022 up 33.96% from Rs. 268.00 crore in September 2021.

Kalpataru Power EPS has increased to Rs. 5.78 in September 2022 from Rs. 5.57 in September 2021.

Kalpataru Power shares closed at 499.85 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 46.76% returns over the last 6 months and 19.93% over the last 12 months.