    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Kalpataru Power Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,798.00 crore, up 7.02% Y-o-Y

    November 11, 2022 / 11:57 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kalpataru Power Transmission are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3,798.00 crore in September 2022 up 7.02% from Rs. 3,549.00 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 86.00 crore in September 2022 up 3.61% from Rs. 83.00 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 359.00 crore in September 2022 up 33.96% from Rs. 268.00 crore in September 2021.

    Kalpataru Power EPS has increased to Rs. 5.78 in September 2022 from Rs. 5.57 in September 2021.

    Kalpataru Power shares closed at 499.85 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 46.76% returns over the last 6 months and 19.93% over the last 12 months.

    Kalpataru Power Transmission
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations3,798.003,677.003,549.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3,798.003,677.003,549.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,657.001,625.001,634.00
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks26.00-105.00-33.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost338.00349.00310.00
    Depreciation94.0090.0091.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,428.001,493.001,384.00
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax255.00225.00163.00
    Other Income10.0014.0014.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax265.00239.00177.00
    Interest116.00100.0098.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax149.00139.0079.00
    Exceptional Items-5.00-12.00-15.00
    P/L Before Tax144.00127.0064.00
    Tax46.0039.00-19.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities98.0088.0083.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period98.0088.0083.00
    Minority Interest-12.00-7.00--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates86.0081.0083.00
    Equity Share Capital30.0030.0030.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.785.435.57
    Diluted EPS5.785.435.57
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.785.435.57
    Diluted EPS5.785.435.57
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Nov 11, 2022 11:51 am