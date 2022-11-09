English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Only 1 days to go ! Only 1 days to go ! Intraday Options Masterclass by Tina Gadodia live at just 199 INR for PRO!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Jyoti Resins Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 65.65 crore, up 35.02% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 01:49 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jyoti Resins and Adhesives are:

    Net Sales at Rs 65.65 crore in September 2022 up 35.02% from Rs. 48.62 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.81 crore in September 2022 up 103.19% from Rs. 4.34 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.50 crore in September 2022 up 123.88% from Rs. 6.03 crore in September 2021.

    Jyoti Resins EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.35 in September 2022 from Rs. 10.85 in September 2021.

    Close

    Jyoti Resins shares closed at 1,367.05 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given 103.04% returns over the last 6 months and 388.62% over the last 12 months.

    Jyoti Resins and Adhesives
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations65.6563.9148.62
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations65.6563.9148.62
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials40.1539.0327.97
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.19-1.582.96
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.424.203.57
    Depreciation0.430.270.19
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses10.9211.388.50
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.9310.625.44
    Other Income0.140.210.41
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.0710.825.84
    Interest0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax13.0610.825.84
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax13.0610.825.84
    Tax4.251.751.50
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities8.819.074.34
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8.819.074.34
    Equity Share Capital12.004.004.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.3522.6810.85
    Diluted EPS7.3522.6810.85
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.3522.6810.85
    Diluted EPS7.3522.6810.85
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Jyoti Resins #Jyoti Resins and Adhesives #Results
    first published: Nov 9, 2022 01:45 pm