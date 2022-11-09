Jyoti Resins Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 65.65 crore, up 35.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 65.65 crore in September 2022 up 35.02% from Rs. 48.62 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.81 crore in September 2022 up 103.19% from Rs. 4.34 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.50 crore in September 2022 up 123.88% from Rs. 6.03 crore in September 2021.

Jyoti Resins EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.35 in September 2022 from Rs. 10.85 in September 2021.

Jyoti Resins shares closed at 1,367.05 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given 103.04% returns over the last 6 months and 388.62% over the last 12 months.