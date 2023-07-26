English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Jyothy Labs Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 686.40 crore, up 17.17% Y-o-Y

    July 26, 2023 / 09:09 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jyothy Labs are:

    Net Sales at Rs 686.40 crore in June 2023 up 17.17% from Rs. 585.81 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 96.35 crore in June 2023 up 84.61% from Rs. 52.19 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 134.45 crore in June 2023 up 82.28% from Rs. 73.76 crore in June 2022.

    Jyothy Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 2.62 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.42 in June 2022.

    Jyothy Labs shares closed at 290.70 on July 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given 47.60% returns over the last 6 months and 75.97% over the last 12 months.

    Jyothy Labs
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations686.40615.88585.81
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations686.40615.88585.81
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials329.83280.41342.18
    Purchase of Traded Goods41.8631.9639.75
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-13.9422.00-24.10
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost75.7864.7159.84
    Depreciation11.9611.9111.33
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses50.4145.9344.34
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses84.9580.2963.98
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax105.5578.6748.49
    Other Income16.946.1613.94
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax122.4984.8362.43
    Interest1.113.121.26
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax121.3881.7161.17
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax121.3881.7161.17
    Tax25.0322.718.98
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities96.3559.0052.19
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period96.3559.0052.19
    Equity Share Capital36.7236.7236.72
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.621.611.42
    Diluted EPS2.621.611.42
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.621.611.42
    Diluted EPS2.621.611.42
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Jyothy Labs #Personal Care #Results
    first published: Jul 26, 2023 09:00 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!