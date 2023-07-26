Jyothy Labs Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 686.40 crore, up 17.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 686.40 crore in June 2023 up 17.17% from Rs. 585.81 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 96.35 crore in June 2023 up 84.61% from Rs. 52.19 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 134.45 crore in June 2023 up 82.28% from Rs. 73.76 crore in June 2022.

Jyothy Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 2.62 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.42 in June 2022.

Jyothy Labs shares closed at 290.70 on July 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given 47.60% returns over the last 6 months and 75.97% over the last 12 months.