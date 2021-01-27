Jyothy Labs Q3 net up 18% at Rs 53.23 crore

live bse live

FMCG firm Jyothy Labs Ltd on Wednesday reported an 18.23 percent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 53.23 crore for the third quarter ended December 2020.

The company, which sells products under brands such as Ujala, Maxo, Exo, Henko, Pril, Margo and Mr White, had posted a net profit of Rs 45.02 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Revenue from operations of the company stood at Rs 476.62 crore in the December quarter, up 13.26 percent compared to Rs 420.79 crore in the year-ago period, Jyothy Labs said in a regulatory filing.

Jyothy Labs said the revival of the consumer sentiment is reflecting in the company’s performance across its brand portfolio.

During the quarter under review, the company has witnessed demand acceleration in general trade and e-commerce platforms with gradual recovery in modern trade stores and Canteen Stores Department operations, the company said.

Jyothy Labs said the growth during the quarter was aided by strong rural demand and improving urban consumption trends.

M R Jyothy, Managing Director, Jyothy Labs Ltd said the company is seeing momentum across its business segments.

"Our focus on execution, strengthening brands with enhanced media support and geographical expansion has delivered strong sales and profitable growth,” he added.

Shares of Jyothy Laboratories were trading 2.28 percent lower at Rs 154.05 apiece on BSE.