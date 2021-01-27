MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
Webinar :Join an expert panel for a webinar on Smart investments for a secure retirement January 28, 2021. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Jyothy Labs Q3 net up 18% at Rs 53.23 crore

The company, which sells products under brands such as Ujala, Maxo, Exo, Henko, Pril, Margo and Mr White, had posted a net profit of Rs 45.02 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

PTI
January 27, 2021 / 02:03 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

FMCG firm Jyothy Labs Ltd on Wednesday reported an 18.23 percent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 53.23 crore for the third quarter ended December 2020.

The company, which sells products under brands such as Ujala, Maxo, Exo, Henko, Pril, Margo and Mr White, had posted a net profit of Rs 45.02 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Revenue from operations of the company stood at Rs 476.62 crore in the December quarter, up 13.26 percent compared to Rs 420.79 crore in the year-ago period, Jyothy Labs said in a regulatory filing.

Jyothy Labs said the revival of the consumer sentiment is reflecting in the company’s performance across its brand portfolio.

During the quarter under review, the company has witnessed demand acceleration in general trade and e-commerce platforms with gradual recovery in modern trade stores and Canteen Stores Department operations, the company said.

Close

Related stories

Jyothy Labs said the growth during the quarter was aided by strong rural demand and improving urban consumption trends.

M R Jyothy, Managing Director, Jyothy Labs Ltd said the company is seeing momentum across its business segments.

"Our focus on execution, strengthening brands with enhanced media support and geographical expansion has delivered strong sales and profitable growth,” he added.

Shares of Jyothy Laboratories were trading 2.28 percent lower at Rs 154.05 apiece on BSE.
PTI
TAGS: #Business #Jyothy Labs #Results
first published: Jan 27, 2021 02:03 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Saudi Arabia to get vaccines from India in a week; lowest single-day tally in Delhi

Coronavirus Essential | Saudi Arabia to get vaccines from India in a week; lowest single-day tally in Delhi

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.