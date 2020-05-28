Jubilant Ind Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore, down 60.53% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jubilant Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore in March 2020 down 60.53% from Rs. 0.38 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.70 crore in March 2020 up 37.5% from Rs. 1.12 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.66 crore in March 2020 up 38.89% from Rs. 1.08 crore in March 2019.
Jubilant Ind shares closed at 96.40 on May 27, 2020 (NSE) and has given -3.46% returns over the last 6 months and -15.88% over the last 12 months.
|Jubilant Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.15
|0.48
|0.38
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.15
|0.48
|0.38
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.39
|0.41
|0.34
|Depreciation
|0.02
|0.02
|0.03
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.45
|0.73
|1.13
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.71
|-0.68
|-1.12
|Other Income
|0.03
|0.02
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.68
|-0.66
|-1.11
|Interest
|0.02
|0.02
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.70
|-0.68
|-1.12
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.70
|-0.68
|-1.12
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.70
|-0.68
|-1.12
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.70
|-0.68
|-1.12
|Equity Share Capital
|15.03
|13.73
|13.73
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.52
|-0.48
|-0.85
|Diluted EPS
|-0.52
|-0.48
|-0.85
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.52
|-0.48
|-0.85
|Diluted EPS
|-0.52
|-0.48
|-0.85
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
Get best insights into Options Trading. Join the webinar by Mr. Vishal B Malkan on May 28 only on Moneycontrol. Register Now!
Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
First Published on May 28, 2020 10:02 am