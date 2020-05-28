Jubilant Ind Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore, down 60.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore in March 2020 down 60.53% from Rs. 0.38 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.70 crore in March 2020 up 37.5% from Rs. 1.12 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.66 crore in March 2020 up 38.89% from Rs. 1.08 crore in March 2019.

Jubilant Ind shares closed at 96.40 on May 27, 2020 (NSE) and has given -3.46% returns over the last 6 months and -15.88% over the last 12 months.