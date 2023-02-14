JM Financial Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 90.43 crore, down 41.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 90.43 crore in December 2022 down 41.41% from Rs. 154.34 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 121.93 crore in December 2022 up 69.98% from Rs. 71.73 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 138.13 crore in December 2022 up 39.62% from Rs. 98.93 crore in December 2021.

JM Financial EPS has increased to Rs. 1.28 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.75 in December 2021.

JM Financial shares closed at 64.15 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.23% returns over the last 6 months and -5.10% over the last 12 months.