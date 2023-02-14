English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    JM Financial Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 90.43 crore, down 41.41% Y-o-Y

    February 14, 2023 / 10:59 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for JM Financial are:

    Net Sales at Rs 90.43 crore in December 2022 down 41.41% from Rs. 154.34 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 121.93 crore in December 2022 up 69.98% from Rs. 71.73 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 138.13 crore in December 2022 up 39.62% from Rs. 98.93 crore in December 2021.

    JM Financial EPS has increased to Rs. 1.28 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.75 in December 2021.

    JM Financial shares closed at 64.15 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.23% returns over the last 6 months and -5.10% over the last 12 months.

    JM Financial
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations90.4366.08154.34
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations90.4366.08154.34
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost31.7920.6427.59
    Depreciation2.522.482.47
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies--2.550.32
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses11.488.1429.55
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax44.6432.2794.41
    Other Income90.9761.602.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax135.6193.8796.46
    Interest1.461.611.66
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax134.1592.2694.80
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax134.1592.2694.80
    Tax12.227.8523.07
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities121.9384.4171.73
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period121.9384.4171.73
    Equity Share Capital95.4895.4895.40
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.280.880.75
    Diluted EPS1.280.880.75
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.280.880.75
    Diluted EPS1.280.880.75
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #JM Financial #Results
    first published: Feb 14, 2023 10:44 am