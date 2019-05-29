Jiya Eco Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 44.31 crore, up 23.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 44.31 crore in March 2019 up 23.81% from Rs. 35.79 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.86 crore in March 2019 down 14.77% from Rs. 4.53 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.97 crore in March 2019 up 16.18% from Rs. 6.86 crore in March 2018.

Jiya Eco EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.34 in March 2019 from Rs. 4.25 in March 2018.

Jiya Eco shares closed at 70.50 on May 28, 2019 (BSE) and has given 71.74% returns over the last 6 months and 1.25% over the last 12 months.