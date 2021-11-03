JBF Industries Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 963.27 crore, up 106.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 963.27 crore in September 2021 up 106.5% from Rs. 466.48 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 40.27 crore in September 2021 up 54.38% from Rs. 88.28 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 48.76 crore in September 2021 up 1410.75% from Rs. 3.72 crore in September 2020.

JBF Industries shares closed at 21.65 on November 02, 2021 (NSE) and has given 33.23% returns over the last 6 months and 172.33% over the last 12 months.