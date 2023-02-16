JBF Industries Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 42.47 crore, down 95.06% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 42.47 567.36 859.50 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 42.47 567.36 859.50 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 16.98 307.42 634.94 Purchase of Traded Goods 4.31 14.99 -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- 179.09 4.29 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 7.68 17.96 24.11 Depreciation 0.19 0.30 22.02 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 10.17 57.84 125.54 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.14 -10.24 48.60 Other Income 0.85 2.57 10.76 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.99 -7.67 59.36 Interest 58.64 58.57 63.16 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -54.65 -66.24 -3.80 Exceptional Items 17.96 -- -2.92 P/L Before Tax -36.69 -66.24 -6.72 Tax -- -- 0.02 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -36.69 -66.24 -6.74 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -36.69 -66.24 -6.74 Equity Share Capital 81.87 81.87 81.87 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -4.48 -8.09 -0.82 Diluted EPS -4.48 -8.09 -0.82 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -4.48 -8.09 -0.82 Diluted EPS -4.48 -8.09 -0.82 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited