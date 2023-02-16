English
    JBF Industries Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 42.47 crore, down 95.06% Y-o-Y

    February 16, 2023 / 01:40 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for JBF Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 42.47 crore in December 2022 down 95.06% from Rs. 859.50 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 36.69 crore in December 2022 down 444.36% from Rs. 6.74 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.18 crore in December 2022 down 94.86% from Rs. 81.38 crore in December 2021.JBF Industries shares closed at 6.75 on February 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given -43.75% returns over the last 6 months and -61.65% over the last 12 months.
    JBF Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations42.47567.36859.50
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations42.47567.36859.50
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials16.98307.42634.94
    Purchase of Traded Goods4.3114.99--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks--179.094.29
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.6817.9624.11
    Depreciation0.190.3022.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses10.1757.84125.54
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.14-10.2448.60
    Other Income0.852.5710.76
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.99-7.6759.36
    Interest58.6458.5763.16
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-54.65-66.24-3.80
    Exceptional Items17.96---2.92
    P/L Before Tax-36.69-66.24-6.72
    Tax----0.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-36.69-66.24-6.74
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-36.69-66.24-6.74
    Equity Share Capital81.8781.8781.87
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.48-8.09-0.82
    Diluted EPS-4.48-8.09-0.82
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.48-8.09-0.82
    Diluted EPS-4.48-8.09-0.82
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 16, 2023 01:11 pm