    Jaysynth Dyestu Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 34.97 crore, down 11.64% Y-o-Y

    May 04, 2023 / 10:20 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jaysynth Dyestuff are:Net Sales at Rs 34.97 crore in March 2023 down 11.64% from Rs. 39.57 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.61 crore in March 2023 up 38.5% from Rs. 1.16 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.78 crore in March 2023 up 12.1% from Rs. 2.48 crore in March 2022.
    Jaysynth Dyestu EPS has increased to Rs. 1.85 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.33 in March 2022.Jaysynth Dyestu shares closed at 66.95 on May 03, 2023 (BSE) and has given -20.96% returns over the last 6 months and -24.65% over the last 12 months.
    Jaysynth Dyestuff
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations34.9730.2039.57
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations34.9730.2039.57
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials24.2619.8930.57
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.392.560.05
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.37-0.98-1.84
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.392.422.24
    Depreciation0.510.510.63
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.204.726.74
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.851.081.18
    Other Income0.420.470.67
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.271.561.85
    Interest0.060.050.10
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.201.511.75
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.201.511.75
    Tax0.600.370.59
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.611.141.16
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.611.141.16
    Equity Share Capital0.870.870.87
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.851.311.33
    Diluted EPS1.851.311.33
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.851.311.33
    Diluted EPS1.851.311.33
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 4, 2023 10:00 am