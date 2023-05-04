Jaysynth Dyestu Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 34.97 crore, down 11.64% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jaysynth Dyestuff are:Net Sales at Rs 34.97 crore in March 2023 down 11.64% from Rs. 39.57 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.61 crore in March 2023 up 38.5% from Rs. 1.16 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.78 crore in March 2023 up 12.1% from Rs. 2.48 crore in March 2022.
Jaysynth Dyestu EPS has increased to Rs. 1.85 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.33 in March 2022.
|Jaysynth Dyestu shares closed at 66.95 on May 03, 2023 (BSE) and has given -20.96% returns over the last 6 months and -24.65% over the last 12 months.
|Jaysynth Dyestuff
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|34.97
|30.20
|39.57
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|34.97
|30.20
|39.57
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|24.26
|19.89
|30.57
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.39
|2.56
|0.05
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.37
|-0.98
|-1.84
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.39
|2.42
|2.24
|Depreciation
|0.51
|0.51
|0.63
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.20
|4.72
|6.74
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.85
|1.08
|1.18
|Other Income
|0.42
|0.47
|0.67
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.27
|1.56
|1.85
|Interest
|0.06
|0.05
|0.10
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2.20
|1.51
|1.75
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|2.20
|1.51
|1.75
|Tax
|0.60
|0.37
|0.59
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.61
|1.14
|1.16
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.61
|1.14
|1.16
|Equity Share Capital
|0.87
|0.87
|0.87
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.85
|1.31
|1.33
|Diluted EPS
|1.85
|1.31
|1.33
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.85
|1.31
|1.33
|Diluted EPS
|1.85
|1.31
|1.33
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited