Jaysynth Dyestu Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 36.95 crore, up 30.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 36.95 crore in December 2020 up 30.57% from Rs. 28.30 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.48 crore in December 2020 up 85% from Rs. 0.80 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.63 crore in December 2020 up 58.43% from Rs. 1.66 crore in December 2019.

Jaysynth Dyestu EPS has increased to Rs. 1.69 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.87 in December 2019.

Jaysynth Dyestu shares closed at 51.25 on February 09, 2021 (BSE) and has given 43.96% returns over the last 6 months and 19.19% over the last 12 months.