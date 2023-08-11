Jamna Auto Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 575.26 crore, up 5.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 575.26 crore in June 2023 up 5.03% from Rs. 547.69 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 45.59 crore in June 2023 up 21.82% from Rs. 37.43 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 74.18 crore in June 2023 up 20.48% from Rs. 61.57 crore in June 2022.

Jamna Auto EPS has increased to Rs. 1.14 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.94 in June 2022.

Jamna Auto shares closed at 110.95 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 5.82% returns over the last 6 months and -8.00% over the last 12 months.