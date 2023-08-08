J Kumar Infra Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,131.32 crore, up 13.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,131.32 crore in June 2023 up 13.84% from Rs. 993.77 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 72.83 crore in June 2023 up 17.64% from Rs. 61.91 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 168.96 crore in June 2023 up 15.64% from Rs. 146.11 crore in June 2022.

J Kumar Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 9.63 in June 2023 from Rs. 8.18 in June 2022.

J Kumar Infra shares closed at 375.00 on August 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 38.17% returns over the last 6 months and 22.41% over the last 12 months.