English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    J Kumar Infra Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,131.32 crore, up 13.84% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2023 / 06:16 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for J Kumar Infraprojects are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,131.32 crore in June 2023 up 13.84% from Rs. 993.77 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 72.83 crore in June 2023 up 17.64% from Rs. 61.91 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 168.96 crore in June 2023 up 15.64% from Rs. 146.11 crore in June 2022.

    J Kumar Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 9.63 in June 2023 from Rs. 8.18 in June 2022.

    J Kumar Infra shares closed at 375.00 on August 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 38.17% returns over the last 6 months and 22.41% over the last 12 months.

    J Kumar Infraprojects
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,131.321,134.21993.77
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,131.321,134.21993.77
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials750.85741.62669.95
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost85.4879.5068.85
    Depreciation41.4541.3137.44
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses133.08153.64114.59
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax120.47118.14102.94
    Other Income7.059.325.73
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax127.51127.46108.67
    Interest27.3927.2824.76
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax100.12100.1783.91
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax100.12100.1783.91
    Tax27.2926.3122.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities72.8373.8761.91
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period72.8373.8761.91
    Equity Share Capital37.8337.8337.83
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.639.768.18
    Diluted EPS9.639.768.18
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.639.768.18
    Diluted EPS9.639.768.18
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Construction & Contracting - Civil #Earnings First-Cut #J Kumar Infra #J Kumar Infraprojects #Results
    first published: Aug 8, 2023 06:00 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!