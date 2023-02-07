English
    J Kumar Infra Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,062.39 crore, up 10.01% Y-o-Y

    February 07, 2023 / 06:22 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for J Kumar Infraprojects are:Net Sales at Rs 1,062.39 crore in December 2022 up 10.01% from Rs. 965.71 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 71.08 crore in December 2022 up 21.06% from Rs. 58.71 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 157.36 crore in December 2022 up 8.96% from Rs. 144.42 crore in December 2021.
    J Kumar Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 9.39 in December 2022 from Rs. 7.76 in December 2021.J Kumar Infra shares closed at 266.50 on February 06, 2023 (NSE) and has given -13.01% returns over the last 6 months and 52.90% over the last 12 months.
    J Kumar Infraprojects
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,062.391,012.78965.71
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,062.391,012.78965.71
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials691.29673.84625.83
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost80.3480.6470.28
    Depreciation38.6637.3336.82
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses139.17112.64131.03
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax112.93108.32101.74
    Other Income5.769.635.86
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax118.70117.95107.60
    Interest22.1225.0425.33
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax96.5892.9182.27
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax96.5892.9182.27
    Tax25.5025.3723.56
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities71.0867.5458.71
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period71.0867.5458.71
    Equity Share Capital37.8337.8337.83
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.398.937.76
    Diluted EPS9.398.937.76
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.398.937.76
    Diluted EPS9.398.937.76
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited