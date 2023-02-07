J Kumar Infra Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,062.39 crore, up 10.01% Y-o-Y
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for J Kumar Infraprojects are:Net Sales at Rs 1,062.39 crore in December 2022 up 10.01% from Rs. 965.71 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 71.08 crore in December 2022 up 21.06% from Rs. 58.71 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 157.36 crore in December 2022 up 8.96% from Rs. 144.42 crore in December 2021.
J Kumar Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 9.39 in December 2022 from Rs. 7.76 in December 2021.
|J Kumar Infra shares closed at 266.50 on February 06, 2023 (NSE) and has given -13.01% returns over the last 6 months and 52.90% over the last 12 months.
|J Kumar Infraprojects
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,062.39
|1,012.78
|965.71
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,062.39
|1,012.78
|965.71
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|691.29
|673.84
|625.83
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|80.34
|80.64
|70.28
|Depreciation
|38.66
|37.33
|36.82
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|139.17
|112.64
|131.03
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|112.93
|108.32
|101.74
|Other Income
|5.76
|9.63
|5.86
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|118.70
|117.95
|107.60
|Interest
|22.12
|25.04
|25.33
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|96.58
|92.91
|82.27
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|96.58
|92.91
|82.27
|Tax
|25.50
|25.37
|23.56
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|71.08
|67.54
|58.71
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|71.08
|67.54
|58.71
|Equity Share Capital
|37.83
|37.83
|37.83
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|9.39
|8.93
|7.76
|Diluted EPS
|9.39
|8.93
|7.76
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|9.39
|8.93
|7.76
|Diluted EPS
|9.39
|8.93
|7.76
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited