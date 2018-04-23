ITC Q4 PAT seen up 7.4% YoY to Rs. 2,867.6 cr: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher has come out with its fourth quarter (Jan-March’ 18) earnings estimates for the Consumer sector. The brokerage house expects ITC to report net profit at Rs. 2867.6 crore up 7.4% year-on-year (up 1.7% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 5.2 percent Y-o-Y (up 19.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 11,700 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 8.9 percent Y-o-Y (up 8.1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 4,220 crore.

