ISGEC Heavy Eng Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,385.76 crore, up 11.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,385.76 crore in June 2023 up 11.15% from Rs. 1,246.71 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 50.66 crore in June 2023 up 184.13% from Rs. 17.83 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 116.60 crore in June 2023 up 54.81% from Rs. 75.32 crore in June 2022.

ISGEC Heavy Eng EPS has increased to Rs. 6.89 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.42 in June 2022.

ISGEC Heavy Eng shares closed at 746.40 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 49.49% returns over the last 6 months and 62.44% over the last 12 months.