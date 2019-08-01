Intl Paper APPM Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 368.31 crore, up 8.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 368.31 crore in June 2019 up 8.37% from Rs. 339.86 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 61.01 crore in June 2019 up 36% from Rs. 44.86 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 114.43 crore in June 2019 up 27.98% from Rs. 89.41 crore in June 2018.

Intl Paper APPM EPS has increased to Rs. 15.34 in June 2019 from Rs. 11.28 in June 2018.

Intl Paper APPM shares closed at 432.45 on July 31, 2019 (NSE) and has given -9.34% returns over the last 6 months and 24.04% over the last 12 months.