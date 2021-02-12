Interads Export Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.37 crore, up 837.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.37 crore in December 2020 up 837.12% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2020 up 240.77% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2020 up 225% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2019.

Interads Export EPS has increased to Rs. 0.35 in December 2020 from Rs. 3.90 in December 2019.

Interads Export shares closed at 5.50 on February 03, 2021 (BSE)