English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Inspirisys Solu Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 91.12 crore, up 2.21% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2023 / 06:47 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Inspirisys Solutions are:

    Net Sales at Rs 91.12 crore in June 2023 up 2.21% from Rs. 89.15 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.18 crore in June 2023 down 20.45% from Rs. 2.64 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.20 crore in June 2023 up 17.65% from Rs. 1.87 crore in June 2022.

    Inspirisys Solu shares closed at 78.10 on August 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 53.44% returns over the last 6 months and 28.88% over the last 12 months.

    Inspirisys Solutions
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations91.12105.0289.15
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations91.12105.0289.15
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.01--0.01
    Purchase of Traded Goods23.5030.2723.17
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.860.42-0.67
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost32.3830.9431.62
    Depreciation1.301.741.04
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses35.1837.9534.29
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.613.70-0.31
    Other Income0.291.351.14
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.905.050.83
    Interest2.902.612.64
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.002.44-1.81
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-2.002.44-1.81
    Tax1.181.880.83
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-3.180.56-2.64
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-3.180.56-2.64
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-3.180.56-2.64
    Equity Share Capital39.6239.6239.62
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.800.14-0.67
    Diluted EPS-0.800.14-0.67
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.800.14-0.67
    Diluted EPS-0.800.14-0.67
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Earnings First-Cut #Inspirisys Solu #Inspirisys Solutions #Results
    first published: Aug 8, 2023 06:22 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!