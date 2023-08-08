Inspirisys Solu Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 91.12 crore, up 2.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 91.12 crore in June 2023 up 2.21% from Rs. 89.15 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.18 crore in June 2023 down 20.45% from Rs. 2.64 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.20 crore in June 2023 up 17.65% from Rs. 1.87 crore in June 2022.

Inspirisys Solu shares closed at 78.10 on August 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 53.44% returns over the last 6 months and 28.88% over the last 12 months.