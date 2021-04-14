Infosys Q4 and FY21 scorecard : Here are 9 key takeaways

live bse live

Infosys, the country's second-largest IT services company, has maintained its constant currency revenue growth guidance for the financial year 2021-22 at 12-14 percent while reporting a 2.3 percent sequential decline in consolidated profit hit by weak operating performance.

"A strong momentum exiting FY21, alongside a focused strategy to accelerate client digital journeys, gives us confidence for a stronger FY22”, CEO and MD Salil Parekh said.

Here are key takeaways from Infosys' Q4 scorecard:

Revenue

The company's consolidated revenue from operations increased by 1.5 percent sequentially to Rs 26,311 crore in the quarter ended March 2021.

Consolidated revenue in constant currency grew by 2 percent QoQ, while the topline in dollar terms increased 2.8 percent quarter-on-quarter to $3,613 million.

Digital revenue

The digital revenues at 51.5 percent of total revenue increased 5.6 percent sequentially to $1,859 million in Q4FY21 but core revenue dropped 0.1 percent QoQ to $1,754 million during the quarter.

Operating profit

The operating profit declined 2.3 percent sequentially to Rs 6,440 crore in the March quarter and margin contracted 90 bps QoQ to 24.5 percent during the quarter, Infosys said, adding the operating expenses increased 5.7 percent QoQ to Rs 2,707 crore in Q4FY21.

Full-year guidance

Infosys has maintained its revenue growth guidance in constant currency at 12-14 percent for the financial year 2021-22, while EBIT margin growth forecast for the full-year was retained at 22-24 percent.

FY21 earnings

The company closed its financial year 2020-21 with consolidated profit at Rs 19,351 crore on revenue of Rs 1,00,472 crore, registering a 16.6 percent and 10.7 percent growth compared to the previous year.

The operating profit in the year grew by 27.1 percent to Rs 24,622 crore and margin expanded 320 bps to 24.5 percent against the previous year.

Deal wins

The total contract value for large deals in FY21 peaked to an all-time high of $14.1 billion, with 66 percent being net new, Infosys said.

Buyback

The company said the board gave the nod for a buyback of equity shares, through the open market route, amounting to Rs 9,200 crore at a price not exceeding Rs 1,750 a share, subject to shareholders' approval.

Dividend

For the financial year 2021, the board recommended a final dividend of Rs 15 per equity share. The record date for the purpose of the payment is June 1, 2021.

Shareholding

As of March 2021, the promoter and the promoter group held 12.95 percent equity stake in Infosys and the rest of shareholding is held by public, including financial institutions, mutual funds and foreign portfolio investors.