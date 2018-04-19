Indraprastha Gas Q4 PAT seen up 34.8% YoY to Rs. 181 cr: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities has come out with its fourth quarter (Jan-March’ 18) earnings estimates for the Oil & Gas sector. The brokerage house expects Indraprastha Gas to report net profit at Rs. 181 crore up 34.8% year-on-year (up 8.9% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 20 percent Y-o-Y (up 1.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,202 crore, according to HDFC Securities.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 25.3 percent Y-o-Y (up 9.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 288 crore.

