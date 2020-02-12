Indo Count Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 636.87 crore, up 23.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 636.87 crore in December 2019 up 23.13% from Rs. 517.22 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.17 crore in December 2019 up 115.26% from Rs. 9.37 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 81.47 crore in December 2019 up 176.26% from Rs. 29.49 crore in December 2018.

Indo Count EPS has increased to Rs. 1.02 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2018.

Indo Count shares closed at 54.40 on February 11, 2020 (NSE) and has given 20.49% returns over the last 6 months and 40.39% over the last 12 months.