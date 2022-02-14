Indian Infotech Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.25 crore, down 25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.25 crore in December 2021 down 25% from Rs. 3.00 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.66 crore in December 2021 up 395.52% from Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.66 crore in December 2021 down 42.96% from Rs. 2.91 crore in December 2020.

Indian Infotech EPS has increased to Rs. 0.02 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2020.

Indian Infotech shares closed at 5.74 on February 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 256.52% returns over the last 6 months and 983.02% over the last 12 months.