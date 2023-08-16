English
    IMP Powers Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.73 crore, down 65.24% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 02:51 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for IMP Powers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.73 crore in June 2023 down 65.24% from Rs. 2.10 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.89 crore in June 2023 down 17.25% from Rs. 4.17 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.31 crore in June 2023 down 33.47% from Rs. 2.48 crore in June 2022.

    IMP Powers shares closed at 4.30 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given -21.82% returns over the last 6 months and -44.87% over the last 12 months.

    IMP Powers
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.732.132.10
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.732.132.10
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.870.063.55
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.211.30-1.45
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.091.041.64
    Depreciation1.541.561.60
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.2840.120.84
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.85-41.95-4.08
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.85-41.95-4.08
    Interest0.040.060.09
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-4.89-42.01-4.17
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-4.89-42.01-4.17
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-4.89-42.01-4.17
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-4.89-42.01-4.17
    Minority Interest0.000.00--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-4.89-42.01-4.17
    Equity Share Capital8.648.648.64
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-5.66-48.64-4.83
    Diluted EPS-5.66-48.64-4.83
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-5.66-48.64-4.83
    Diluted EPS-5.66-48.64-4.83
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Aug 16, 2023 02:45 pm

