IMP Powers Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.73 crore, down 65.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.73 crore in June 2023 down 65.24% from Rs. 2.10 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.89 crore in June 2023 down 17.25% from Rs. 4.17 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.31 crore in June 2023 down 33.47% from Rs. 2.48 crore in June 2022.

IMP Powers shares closed at 4.30 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given -21.82% returns over the last 6 months and -44.87% over the last 12 months.