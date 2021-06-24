IITL Projects Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.44 crore, up 59.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.44 crore in March 2021 up 59.71% from Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.45 crore in March 2021 down 52.72% from Rs. 2.26 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.35 crore in March 2021 down 85.04% from Rs. 1.27 crore in March 2020.

IITL Projects shares closed at 25.20 on June 22, 2021 (BSE)