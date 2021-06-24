IITL Projects Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.44 crore, up 59.71% Y-o-Y
June 24, 2021 / 08:40 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IITL Projects are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.44 crore in March 2021 up 59.71% from Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.45 crore in March 2021 down 52.72% from Rs. 2.26 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.35 crore in March 2021 down 85.04% from Rs. 1.27 crore in March 2020.
IITL Projects shares closed at 25.20 on June 22, 2021 (BSE)
|IITL Projects
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.44
|--
|0.27
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.44
|--
|0.27
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.32
|--
|0.18
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.04
|0.04
|0.11
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.43
|3.18
|1.18
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.35
|-3.22
|-1.20
|Other Income
|--
|0.00
|-0.06
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.35
|-3.22
|-1.27
|Interest
|1.11
|1.10
|1.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.45
|-4.31
|-2.26
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.45
|-4.31
|-2.26
|Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.45
|-4.31
|-2.26
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.45
|-4.31
|-2.26
|Equity Share Capital
|4.99
|4.99
|4.99
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.92
|-8.64
|-4.53
|Diluted EPS
|-6.92
|-8.64
|-4.53
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.92
|-8.64
|-4.53
|Diluted EPS
|-6.92
|-8.64
|-4.53
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
