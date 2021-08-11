MARKET NEWS

IFCI Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 392.04 crore, down 35.53% Y-o-Y

August 11, 2021 / 03:39 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for IFCI are:

Net Sales at Rs 392.04 crore in June 2021 down 35.53% from Rs. 608.12 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 701.65 crore in June 2021 down 132.27% from Rs. 302.09 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 596.81 crore in June 2021 down 381.22% from Rs. 124.02 crore in June 2020.

IFCI shares closed at 12.90 on August 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 43.33% returns over the last 6 months and 100.00% over the last 12 months.

Close
IFCI
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations392.046.36608.12
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations392.046.36608.12
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials0.831.900.03
Purchase of Traded Goods4.045.923.39
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost69.34100.7867.70
Depreciation17.5218.5418.68
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies831.19209.33612.48
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses91.2980.9856.15
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-622.17-411.09-150.31
Other Income7.849.407.61
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-614.33-401.69-142.70
Interest260.15263.62300.54
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-874.48-665.31-443.24
Exceptional Items--2.37--
P/L Before Tax-874.48-662.94-443.24
Tax-182.02186.03-141.92
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-692.46-848.97-301.32
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-692.46-848.97-301.32
Minority Interest-9.19-5.25-0.77
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates-701.65-854.22-302.09
Equity Share Capital2,041.981,895.991,895.99
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-3.44-4.51-1.59
Diluted EPS-3.44-4.51-1.59
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-3.44-4.51-1.59
Diluted EPS-3.44-4.51-1.59
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Term Lending Institutions #IFCI #Results
first published: Aug 11, 2021 03:33 pm

