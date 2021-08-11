IFCI Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 392.04 crore, down 35.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 392.04 crore in June 2021 down 35.53% from Rs. 608.12 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 701.65 crore in June 2021 down 132.27% from Rs. 302.09 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 596.81 crore in June 2021 down 381.22% from Rs. 124.02 crore in June 2020.

IFCI shares closed at 12.90 on August 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 43.33% returns over the last 6 months and 100.00% over the last 12 months.