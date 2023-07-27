IEX Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 104.04 crore, up 5.78% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 104.04 107.03 98.35 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 104.04 107.03 98.35 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 9.86 9.01 8.01 Depreciation 5.00 4.91 4.19 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 12.62 4.76 9.33 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 76.55 88.36 76.82 Other Income 23.24 22.52 15.04 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 99.79 110.88 91.86 Interest 0.70 0.73 0.55 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 99.09 110.15 91.32 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 99.09 110.15 91.32 Tax 24.95 27.28 22.73 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 74.14 82.87 68.59 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 74.14 82.87 68.59 Equity Share Capital 89.09 89.09 89.78 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.83 0.93 0.77 Diluted EPS 0.83 0.93 0.77 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.83 0.93 0.77 Diluted EPS 0.83 0.93 0.77 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited