    IEX Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 104.04 crore, up 5.78% Y-o-Y

    July 27, 2023 / 03:33 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indian Energy Exchange are:Net Sales at Rs 104.04 crore in June 2023 up 5.78% from Rs. 98.35 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 74.14 crore in June 2023 up 8.1% from Rs. 68.59 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 104.79 crore in June 2023 up 9.1% from Rs. 96.05 crore in June 2022.
    IEX EPS has increased to Rs. 0.83 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.77 in June 2022.IEX shares closed at 124.40 on July 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.34% returns over the last 6 months and -19.30% over the last 12 months.
    Indian Energy Exchange
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations104.04107.0398.35
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations104.04107.0398.35
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.869.018.01
    Depreciation5.004.914.19
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses12.624.769.33
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax76.5588.3676.82
    Other Income23.2422.5215.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax99.79110.8891.86
    Interest0.700.730.55
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax99.09110.1591.32
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax99.09110.1591.32
    Tax24.9527.2822.73
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities74.1482.8768.59
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period74.1482.8768.59
    Equity Share Capital89.0989.0989.78
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.830.930.77
    Diluted EPS0.830.930.77
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.830.930.77
    Diluted EPS0.830.930.77
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Diversified #Earnings First-Cut #IEX #Indian Energy Exchange #Results
    first published: Jul 27, 2023 03:22 pm

