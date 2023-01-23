IEX Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 100.28 crore, down 14.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 100.28 crore in December 2022 down 14.69% from Rs. 117.54 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 77.22 crore in December 2022 down 3.91% from Rs. 80.36 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 100.35 crore in December 2022 down 10.45% from Rs. 112.06 crore in December 2021.

IEX EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.86 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.90 in December 2021.

IEX shares closed at 135.70 on January 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given -17.53% returns over the last 6 months and -47.76% over the last 12 months.