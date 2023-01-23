English
    IEX Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 100.28 crore, down 14.69% Y-o-Y

    January 23, 2023 / 09:46 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Indian Energy Exchange are:

    Net Sales at Rs 100.28 crore in December 2022 down 14.69% from Rs. 117.54 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 77.22 crore in December 2022 down 3.91% from Rs. 80.36 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 100.35 crore in December 2022 down 10.45% from Rs. 112.06 crore in December 2021.

    IEX EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.86 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.90 in December 2021.

    IEX shares closed at 135.70 on January 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given -17.53% returns over the last 6 months and -47.76% over the last 12 months.

    Indian Energy Exchange
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations100.2895.20117.54
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations100.2895.20117.54
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.848.8010.04
    Depreciation4.924.574.42
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8.157.468.68
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax78.3674.3794.40
    Other Income17.0718.5713.24
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax95.4392.94107.64
    Interest0.660.520.50
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax94.7792.42107.14
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax94.7792.42107.14
    Tax23.5922.3626.41
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities71.1870.0680.73
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period71.1870.0680.73
    Minority Interest-----0.38
    Share Of P/L Of Associates6.031.14--
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates77.2271.2080.36
    Equity Share Capital89.7889.7889.77
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.860.790.90
    Diluted EPS0.860.790.90
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.860.790.90
    Diluted EPS0.860.790.90
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

